Fireworks were thrown at an ambulance with three crew members inside.

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is appealing for witnesses to find the people responsible.

The ambulance was stationary in Birchwood Road, in the Broomhill area of Bristol at about 17.40 GMT on 6 November, when the fireworks were thrown.

The crew said they heard an explosion nearby, before a firework hit the driver's side window and bounced off the bonnet.