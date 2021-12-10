Harmonie-Rose, from Bath, has been training with an assistance dog to help her do tasks.

The eight-year-old had all her limbs amputated after she contracted meningitis when she was a baby.

She became the youngest person to have the technology after being fitted with the microprocessor knees as part of a trial at Dorset Orthopaedics. The internal computer can constantly monitor her movements and make adjustments to help her walk and sit.

The BBC filmed with her ahead of her ninth birthday on Monday.