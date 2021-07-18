It was a dog's life for up to 1,000 pooches taking the paw-fect dip in an outdoor swimming pool.

Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham hosted its fourth annual doggy swim to mark the end of its traditional season.

Owners from all over the country went to the venue, on Keynsham Road, to enjoy a swim over the weekend before the pool is drained for the winter.

Gina Drummond, from the lido, said the event "brings a lot of joy" to the people and dogs who attend.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers