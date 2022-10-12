The ex-bin men mad about music and junk

Ex-binmen have formed a music group to share their love of junk and music.

The Junkoactive Wasteman and the Tin Can Twins remix songs and play them on the drums to a backing track while performing their best robot dance moves.

The trio originally lived in Newcastle and when they moved to Bristol they decided to form a band.

They have since been in high demand for festivals and shows across the UK.

Video journalist: Nathan Heath

