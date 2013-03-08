There was a special guest on a train from London to Bristol in 1993 when former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev came to visit the city.

He was patron of local charity CLIC Sargent - Young Lives vs Cancer - and accepted an invitation to come to Bristol after the charity had raised funds to help cancer victims in Russia.

The former Soviet leader, who brought the Cold War to a peaceful end, has died aged 91 after a long and serious illness.