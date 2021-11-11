Hot air balloons: Bristol fan saves special balloon shapes from retirement
A 22-year-old, hot-air-balloon enthusiast is on a mission to save "well-loved special shaped" hot air balloons from retirement.
Matt Joyce from Bristol has attended the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta since he was three-years-old.
He recently started buying old special shaped balloons with friends so people could continue to enjoy seeing them fly.
Mr Joyce said it often left him "out of pocket".
Video Journalist: Alex Howick