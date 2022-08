Former Bristol Rugby player Justin Wring talks about his life after being diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The 50-year-old, who retired from the game in 2008 after spells at Leeds and Stade Francais, says he now rarely leaves his home.

More on this story - 'I can accept injuries but not dementia'

Those in the West can see more of his story on Points West at 18:30 BST on Friday.