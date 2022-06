A 104-year-old dance teacher says she is "honoured" to receive a British Empire Medal for her life's work.

Angela Redgrave, from Bristol, took over the Bristol School of Dancing in 1970, after dancing herself since the age of 10.

"I feel proud, we take in every child who comes to us with open arms, and I'm thoroughly enjoying all this publicity," she said.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick