Bristol Zoo is asking people to contribute mementos of their visits to the attraction over the years to add to its archive.

The zoo is moving from its home of 186 years in Clifton on 3 September and is encouraging people to dig out memorabilia before the closure.

Head of public programming, Simon Garrett, said items such as a ticket to an event could prove to be "really rare" as many people would have thrown them away.

The archive currently contains a host of interesting items from the zoo's past, including the death mask of Alfred the gorilla.

Video journalist: Alexander Howick