CCTV has been played to a court showing a man accused of murdering his neighbour confronting others with a knife after the attack.

Can Arslan, 52, attacked Matthew Boorman, 43, outside his home in Walton Cardiff in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on 5 October last year.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court were shown footage of the moments after the attack, when other neighbours pursued Mr Arslan, one armed with a plank of wood.

He denies murder.