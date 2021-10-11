A volunteer movement is working to protect and increase the number of UK native non-GMO seed varieties.

Bristol Seed Swappers say it is essential to share local seeds because they may help humans adapt to climate changes.

Organiser Diana Holness said local genetic variations could also "help us conquer" any blight or diseases.

"We really need to keep that broad network of different varieties," she said.

"Most of them come with stories as well. It's literally our heritage."

Video Journalist: Ross Harrison