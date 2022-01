Since the "Colston Four" were acquitted of criminal damage some Bristolians have been questioning what should happen next?

Community members said they feared the verdict could distract from the work being done to tackle racism in the city.

Afrikan ConneXions Consortium convener Jendayai Serwah said: "We can't focus on the four, we have to focus on the movement."

Video Journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley