A bodybuilder has described how being bullied as a child motivated him to start training.

Iliya Tsikov, from Bristol, was aged just 12 when he started selling his sandwiches at school to support his family.

As a result, he said he became very thin and was "bullied almost every day".

He said he became a bodybuilder to work on his physique and his success has motivated him even more to look after his family.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick