Mum creates breastfeeding app to support women

A CGI specialist has created an app to help support women with breastfeeding.

Special effects artist Chen Mao Davies, from Cirencester, has worked on films such as Gravity and Blade Runner 2049.

She used the same software from those films to create 3D avatars of a mother and baby in different feeding positions for her new App LatchAid.

It gives accurate help and support that has been verified by breastfeeding consultants to help mums with newborn babies.

It is now is being trialled by the NHS.