Levanna McClean is known as Northern Soul Girl, with videos of her dancing to old records amassing millions of views on social media.

Bristol influencer Levanna wants to keep the music, which is intrinsically linked with certain ways of dancing, alive. Motown-influenced records came over to the UK from America in the 1960s and gained a strong following in Northern England, sparking all-night events in places such as Wigan Casino.

She's determined to get more young people listening and learning the basic steps to the music.

