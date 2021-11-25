Peter Davey has been a lifelong fan of Bristol's former tram network. As a small child, he joined his father who went around photographing them.

By 1941 the entire network was removed to make way for buses, and all the trams were scrapped by being set on fire.

Now aged 88, Peter has devoted his whole life to celebrating and remembering the trams which used to cover the city.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

