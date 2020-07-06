A Bristol artist has been making casts of women's bodies to help them to reconnect themselves physically after facing trauma.

Bristol artist Ellen Downes has been inviting women to her studio in Barton Hill to cast their torsos and paint them gold.

When the cast is done, the models are then shown alongside their words.

Eli Maddock took part in the Every Body's Story project and said it "made me feel beautiful again".

Ms Downes plans to take the exhibition on tour across the UK.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick