When lockdown began, John Fellows realised he missed his love of singing.

He headed to Yate Shopping Centre in South Gloucestershire to sing, and has since found fame with dozens of shoppers for his regular appearances from the same bench in the town centre.

Mr Fellows said he was on a mission to "brighten up everybody's life".

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

