Sepsis survivor's wrestling 'defines hope'

In 2019, David Wellington contracted sepsis.

The condition left him in hospital for 10 months, during which time he had two strokes, both his legs amputated and a bleed on the brain.

His childhood friend, and Olympic wrestling coach, Saeed Esmaili is now working with David to regain his balance and movement using wrestling as a guide.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

