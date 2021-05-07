A prostitution ring was uncovered when police stopped a car and found a woman sitting in her nightwear, who was being trafficked from Germany.

Marin Grigore, Alexandru Dita, Mirela Mincu and Adriana Dita arranged for women to sell sexual services from their rented homes in Easton, Bristol.

Their operation was discovered after a roads policing officer stopped Grigore and his brother-in-law Alexandru Dita, on Broad Weir, Bristol, in the early hours of 28 July last year, suspecting they were driving without insurance.

All four admitted their involvement and were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.