A new type of traffic signal that gives cyclists a four second head start to pull away from traffic is being trialled by Bristol City Council.

There are four lights, rather than the traditional three, and they turn green for bikes before turning green for cars.

The aim is to let cyclists take up their positions safely in the road.

The council says it intends to monitor the new signals for around a year before deciding on a wider rollout.

The lights have been introduced in other parts of England including in London, York and Cambridge but it is thought this is the first time they have been introduced in the South West.