A school has taken on a new policy allowing students from African and Caribbean backgrounds to wear their hair as they choose.

Bristol Brunel Academy's Halo Code has been put in place to make sure students feel "comfortable and empowered" by their afro-textured hair.

Year seven student Devonte said: "I'm happy we have the Halo Code because we now don't have to hide our hair away."

The school is the first in the city to adopt this approach.

Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley