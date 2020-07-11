Bristol choir helps USA girl with sleep problem

A UK based choir has made a lullaby for a five-year-old in the USA because her dad says their singing is "the only thing" that helps her get to sleep.

The song was made for Roslyn Kane in Pennsylvania after her father Rick Kane got in contact with the Bristol Man Chorus choir to let them know how much she "loves" them.

Mr Kane said they had "to watch it every night".

The choir's director Sam Burns said the group were "very flattered" and said the news really "uplifted" them.