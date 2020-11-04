Police have released footage from officers' body cameras as they were attacked while trying to shut down an illegal rave.

Officers in riot gear were trying to disperse about 700 people at the event which took place near Bristol on Saturday.

The organiser of the event has been fined £10,000 and several arrests were made for violent disorder and assaulting emergency workers.

Avon and Somerset Police's Chief Constable Andy Marsh said the people running the rave had acted "criminally and disgracefully".