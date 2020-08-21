Media player
Bristol surf therapy helping young people's mental health
Surf therapy courses can help people with mental health problems increase their confidence and reduce anxiety.
Young people attending a course at an inland surfing venue near Bristol said it has changed their lives.
21 Aug 2020
