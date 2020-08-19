Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fight to save 'heart' of Bristol's black community
Members of a cultural hub in Bristol fear the centre and the "heart" of the city's black community will be lost with the sale of its building.
Bristol City Council plans to sell a building in St Pauls, which houses the Rastafari Culture Centre.
The Afrikan Caribbean Assembly has set up a petition against the sale, to protect the community centre which also provides a space where Rastafarians can practise their religion.
Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
19 Aug 2020
