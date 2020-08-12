Art installation goes on show in Bristol
A new artwork has been installed at the University of Bristol.

The Palm Temple is designed for contemplating nature, and features an "extinction bell" that sounds at random times.

Local artist Luke Jerram has donated it to the university after it was originally on display in London earlier this year.

