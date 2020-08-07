Balloon Fiesta Nightglow moves online
Bristol Balloon Fiesta hosts virtual Nightglow

Like many large-scale events this year, Bristol's International Balloon Fiesta has had to change because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Working with BBC Radio Bristol, organisers recorded a special virtual Nightglow performance, which will be streamed online.

The performance begins on Saturday night at 9pm can be viewed by clicking here.

