Like many large-scale events this year, Bristol's International Balloon Fiesta has had to change because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Working with BBC Radio Bristol, organisers recorded a special virtual Nightglow performance, which will be streamed online.
The performance begins on Saturday night at 9pm can be viewed by clicking here.
07 Aug 2020
