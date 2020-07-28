Aardman 'Life in Lockdown' animation
Video

Aardman film raises awareness of captive wild animals

A new animated short uses the struggles of people in lockdown to raise awareness of wild animals in captivity.

Aardman Animations and Engine have made "Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown" for the Born Free Foundation.

The film puts everyday conversations into the mouths of animals including an orangutan, lemurs and an orca.

