Aardman film raises awareness of captive wild animals
A new animated short uses the struggles of people in lockdown to raise awareness of wild animals in captivity.
Aardman Animations and Engine have made "Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown" for the Born Free Foundation.
The film puts everyday conversations into the mouths of animals including an orangutan, lemurs and an orca.
28 Jul 2020
