Family of slave owner and enslaved man reunited
Families of Bristol slave owner and enslaved man meet

Gloria Daniel and Ruth Hecht have two very personal connections to the slave trade.

Gloria's great-great-grandfather was owned by Ruth's great-great-great-great-uncle, Thomas Daniel.

Daniel, a wealthy sugar merchant, is remembered at Bristol Cathedral, and the pair met for the first time to discuss their mixed legacies.

Video journalist: James Young

Video editor: Jonathan Holmes

  • 24 Jul 2020
