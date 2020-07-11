Video

When Bath-based Vocal Works' singers were forced into lockdown - three months into rehearsals for a huge performance – they decided the show must go on.

But they faced an uphill technological and many domestic battles to get there.

It’s taken the whole of lockdown to prepare a virtual concert. Will it all be all right on the night?

Vocal Works Gospel Choir's George Michael virtual concert will take place at 7:30pm on Sunday 12th July. Tickets are available from their website and Facebook pages.

Video journalist: Sharon Alcock