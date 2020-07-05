Media player
When thousands watched Brunel's great ship return to Bristol
It is exactly 50 years since the SS Great Britain returned to Bristol.
On 5 July 1970 thousands of people watched her being towed under the Clifton Suspension Bridge.
Brunel's great ship had been rescued from the Falkland Islands, where she was rusting away.
05 Jul 2020
