Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Call for 'social truth' after George Floyd's death
Daniel Edmund, who was a key speaker at the Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol, is making a documentary series to “champion diverse voices and raise awareness on the social inequalities in the city.”
Mr Edmund, who is also a public speaker on topics including men’s mental health and self-worth, featured on TED X Talks Bristol in 2015 and has made a video in response to the killing of George Floyd.
In it he reaches out to the black community and suggests ways to tackle racial inequality.
-
29 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-53223417/call-for-social-truth-after-george-floyd-s-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window