'I participated in the BLM to express my feelings'
A month on from the death of George Floyd in America, members of the Somali community in Bristol have been speaking about the recent anti-racism protests in the city.
One protest earlier this month led to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston being torn down and thrown in the harbour.
26 Jun 2020
