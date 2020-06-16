Online show launches with session discussing race
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol group Babbasa launches Zoom show with race debate

An online show, run by and for young people, which aims to empower those who feel under-represented to share their views on key social and political issues, has been launched.

Let's Talk is a weekly show on Zoom, set up by Bristol-based social enterprise Babbasa, to engage viewers in a dialogue on topics such as race, education, mental health and climate change.

The first episode, which was broadcast on 12 June, discussed the issue of race and what an anti-racist society could look like.

Video journalist: Osob Elmi

  • 16 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'If this is viewed enough times I will get abuse'