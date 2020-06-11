Colston statue removed from Bristol Harbour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Edward Colston statue removed from Bristol's Harbour

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston which was thrown into Bristol's Harbour has been pulled out.

It was toppled by anti-racism protestors during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on Sunday.

The statue was quietly removed at 5am by Bristol City Council, who say it will now be preserved and placed in a museum.

  • 11 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol