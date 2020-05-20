How to communicate when wearing PPE
Staff ready to treat coronavirus patients at Bristol's new Nightingale hospital have been learning Makaton as part of their training.

Makaton uses signs and symbols to help people communicate, and is ideal for healthcare staff to communicate with each other when they are wearing PPE.

