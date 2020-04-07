Media player
Bristol woman with sight problems 'trapped' by Coronavirus
Teresa Cryer, 49, from Bristol has been stuck inside self-isolating during the coronavirus like the rest of the population.
As she is partially-sighted, she relies on other people visiting for human interaction, but this has stopped since national isolation measures began.
Helped by a BBC film crew, Teresa was able to take her first walk outside in two weeks.
Video journalist: Dion Hesson
07 Apr 2020
