Partially-sighted woman trapped inside by isoation
Bristol woman with sight problems 'trapped' by Coronavirus

Teresa Cryer, 49, from Bristol has been stuck inside self-isolating during the coronavirus like the rest of the population.

As she is partially-sighted, she relies on other people visiting for human interaction, but this has stopped since national isolation measures began.

Helped by a BBC film crew, Teresa was able to take her first walk outside in two weeks.

Video journalist: Dion Hesson

  • 07 Apr 2020
