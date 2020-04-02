Media player
'I grew closer to my nan with Alzheimer's during isolation'
Tommy Ferris, from Yate, has been isolating with his grandma Jean Preece, who has Alzheimer's.
Jean's condition means she is unaware of the Coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the world, and Tommy initially found it difficult to deal with.
But he says isolation has successfully brought them together in unexpected ways.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
02 Apr 2020
