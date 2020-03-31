NHS staff dancing for care home residents
Video

Bristol GP surgery's dances a hit with care home

Staff at a Bristol GP surgery have started daily lunchtime dances for residents of a nearby care home.

Initially the car park routines by Green Valleys Health were just to boost staff morale.

Now the surgery staff, and workers from the care home next door are out every day bringing a smile to the residents.

