Waking up to a garden full of plastic flamingos

'You've Been Flocked': Plastic flamingos appear in Yate gardens
People living in Yate, South Gloucestershire, have been waking up to gardens full of plastic flamingos as part of a fundraising challenge.
'Flocking' involves planting the birds under cover of night to surprise homeowners and is a trend that appears to have started in the US.
Those who have been 'flocked' then have to pay money to a local school to get them removed.
Video journalist: Alex Howick
10 Mar 2020
