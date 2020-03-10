Waking up to a garden full of plastic flamingos
'You've Been Flocked': Plastic flamingos appear in Yate gardens

People living in Yate, South Gloucestershire, have been waking up to gardens full of plastic flamingos as part of a fundraising challenge.

'Flocking' involves planting the birds under cover of night to surprise homeowners and is a trend that appears to have started in the US.

Those who have been 'flocked' then have to pay money to a local school to get them removed.

Video journalist: Alex Howick

  • 10 Mar 2020
