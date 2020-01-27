Media player
Plane v train: What is the cost of flying?
Do people consider the environment before taking short-haul flights?
Reporter Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley asked this question when she flew from Bristol to Dublin and returned using the ferry and train.
In the departure lounge at Bristol Airport, some people said they did feel "plane shame" but others said they do not think about carbon emissions at all.
You can see more about this story on BBC Inside Out on BBC One West at 7.30pm.
27 Jan 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window