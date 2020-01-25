Goodies favourite episode chosen by fans

Media player
Fans choose their favourite episode of The Goodies
Fans asked to vote for their favourite episode from surreal 1970s TV series The Goodies have made their choice.
The sketch Kung Fu Kapers was announced as the winner at Bristol's Slapstick Festival which was celebrating the TV show's 50th anniversary.
Chris Daniels, from the Slapstick Festival, said he was "delighted" fans had picked "such a creative and innovate episode".
The show starred Graeme Garden, Bill Oddie and Tim Brooke-Taylor.
