NHS £10,000 bid for more BAME organ donors
£10,000 has been awarded to the Malcolm X committee in Bristol, in a drive for more BAME organ donors.

Currently, the demand far outweighs the supply of suitable donors.

The NHS hopes the funding will dispel cultural and religious beliefs against organ donation by providing support and further education.

  • 24 Jan 2020
