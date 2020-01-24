Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS £10,000 bid for more BAME organ donors in Bristol
£10,000 has been awarded to the Malcolm X committee in Bristol, in a drive for more BAME organ donors.
Currently, the demand far outweighs the supply of suitable donors.
The NHS hopes the funding will dispel cultural and religious beliefs against organ donation by providing support and further education.
-
24 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-51213165/nhs-10000-bid-for-more-bame-organ-donors-in-bristolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window