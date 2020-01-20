Lip fillers 'like getting your hair done'

Media player
Lip fillers 'like getting hair done' despite expert warnings
Lip fillers have become popular, especially with a generation that want to look like some of their favourite social media influencers.
But, are they safe? Anybody can do the procedure even if they do not have formal medical training, and the industry is unregulated.
So what are the risks and why are people so keen on the look?
You can find out more about this story on BBC Inside Out West on BBC One at 7.30pm or for seven days after on the BBC iPlayer.
20 Jan 2020
