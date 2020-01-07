'I still watch black and white television'
Black and white TV enthusiast shares his love of monochrome

It may be more than 50 years since colour television was broadcast nationally, but black and white is still king in Simon Hockenhull's home.

The retired television engineer, from Longwell Green near Bristol, repairs old sets to give them a new lease of life and often watches modern programmes on them.

There are still more than 6,500 houses with black and white TV licences in the UK.

