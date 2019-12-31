Media player
Volunteers bring Sikh cuisine to Bristol's homeless
A group of volunteers in Bristol are hoping to change the fortunes of people who are sleeping rough by feeding them food they've blessed.
The volunteers are part of the Sikh Welfare and Awareness Team, known as SWAT, which started in London 10 years ago.
It is all part of the Sikh tradition of a free kitchen, known as Langar, which they are now bringing to the homeless in the city.
31 Dec 2019
