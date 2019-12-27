App reveals weak password woes
A Bristol cyber security firm is advising us all to toughen up our passwords.

With many retailers emailing with tempting offers at the moment, it is easy to fall prey to the hackers.

So how strong is your password?

We asked shoppers in Bristol; many were surprised how quickly they could be discovered.

  • 27 Dec 2019
