Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
App reveals weak password woes
A Bristol cyber security firm is advising us all to toughen up our passwords.
With many retailers emailing with tempting offers at the moment, it is easy to fall prey to the hackers.
So how strong is your password?
We asked shoppers in Bristol; many were surprised how quickly they could be discovered.
-
27 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window