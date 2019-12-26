Media player
Dog walker helps men talk about mental health
Rob Osman helps men to open up about mental health by taking them on a dog walk.
He said dog walking had pulled him out of "years of suffering with depression" and now wants to share the space with other men who could also benefit.
The group, started in Bristol, has already helped army veteran Nick Hoon.
Mr Hoon said "toxic masculinity" in the police force and the army made him "suicidal" and that going on dog walks with Dudes and Dogs had helped him to open up about his mental health.
26 Dec 2019
