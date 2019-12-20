Media player
Video
What life was like in the trenches at Christmas in 1914
As part of a project to preserve the Points West archive for the future we've been busy turning all the old film newsreels into digital video.
In this clip from 1967 a very young-looking Jonathan Dimbleby speaks to Sydney Hill about Christmas in the trenches in 1914.
Other than what's in the film we know nothing else about the circumstances of how it came to be shot.
So if you can help us we'd love to know more about this remarkable man.
20 Dec 2019
